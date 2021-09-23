Your Social Media Attacks , Irrebuttable Evidence Of Frustration..Ebonyi Govt

Published:

RE: THE IGNOBLE TREND OF SHADOW CHASING AND SHOW OF ABYSMAL INTELLIGENCE QUOTIENT BY JOSEPH SILAS ONU, EBONYI STATE PDP PUBLICITY SECRETARY.





We have tracked the social media post by a busy body who presents himself as *Joseph Silas Onu,* State PDP Publicity Secretary, and we have noted the content of his lifeless publication dated ,21st September,2021 and the mischief sought to ochestrate.

We state in clear terms that the reasoning canvassed in his publication, in all ramifications, depicts a man of shallow mental comprehension of the workings of government and a political extremist who glories in dishonourable idiosyncracy and unwholesome political mood pattern.





We are not surprised about the motive for the incoherent argument of *Joseph Silas Onu* for we are aware that he has got no idea to offer to save his highly fractionalized Party in the State, but thinks his mandate is to feed the gullible with unfounded alarm





It is only a feeble minded personality or a half-baked character that can misunderstand the clear word 'concession' as used in the soundly and unambiguously couched State Government's letter being cited by *Joseph Silas Onu.*





It is a common knowledge that by the creation of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development for Concession, Government's Policy direction on the concession of critical Infrastructure is a concept which governs economical benefits derived from a concession arrangement.Concession here contemplates an arrangement for someone or organisation to run a business belonging to another and nothing pretentious.





The state government's decision to seek financial assistance and her intention to have Federal government supervise the concession of the State International Airport is one of the strategic policy initiatives of Government aimed at enhancing greater capacities in the development and sustenability of the various life transforming economic facilities created by Ebonyi State government in order to enhance job opportunities and engender economic stability in the state.

The various economic facilities created by this administration, including the Shopping Mall, the State Christian Ecumenical Centre, the International Airport, the Margaret Umahi International Market, the University of Medical Sciences, the various Industrial Clusters among others are viable ecomomic stimulation ventures that are by their nature amazing money- spinners that require Public Private Partnership in funding and management.

It is therefore not out of place that the State Government has the intention to have Federal Government supervise the concession of one of her critical infrastructure. This is moreso as Federal Government has regulatory and supervisory powers over Airport construction and management structure in Nigeria.

It has become obvious therefore that the officials running the affairs of PDP especially the likes of *Joseph Silas Onu* are fragile adminstrative toddlers who are unfit to earn the people's mandate at any level of Government because of the level of their intelligence quotient.

We therefore urge members of the public to distance themselves from the dark and clueless argumentations of these political jobbers and their league of fake alarmists who think that party politics is run in dead conscience.

Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji

(Commissioner for Information and State Orientation Ebonyi State)

