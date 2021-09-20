Woman Delivers Baby During Church Service

Published:

A Port Harcourt based couple have narrated how the mother of the house delivered a baby during a Church service

The family made this assertion during a deliverance services at Evang. Dr. Gospel Agochukwu's church in Rivers State

Mrs Mercy Eluwa stated that she has been pregnant for several months but was unable to deliver.

According to her doctors said at a point that she can on deliver through operation and the baby will not survive.

Her husband Mr Maxwell Eluwa narrated how they were mocked over the pregnancy

But an encounter with Evang. Dr. Gospel Agochukwu changed the narrative as the lady delivered the baby safely during one of the Church services

The pastor paid for all the hospital bills and also gave the baby lifetime scholarship.

