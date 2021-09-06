Why I Stayed Away From My Successor's Govt ...Seriake Dickson

Published:





Bayelsa State former governor Seriake Dickson has denied rift with his successor, Governor Douye Diri.

Dickson, the lawmaker representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, spoke yesterday in Sagbama during a reception in honour of leaders from the district by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said he maintained a distance from the current administration as he desired to give his successor a respectable distance to operate.

Dickson stressed that he was in touch with Diri, especially on issues bordering on the development of the state.

He recalled with delight how the PDP emerged victorious in the last governorship election and hoped that the party would win future elections in the state.

Sen. Dickson urged party members to shun division and support the current administration, noting that the PDP can only be strong when it is united.

He hailed Diri for his developmental strides, saying he was proud of his successor.

He thanked the people of Bayelsa West for the honour done him and other leaders of the senatorial district and pledged to serve his people.

Governor Diri said PDP remained the party of choice for ‘Bayelsans’ and would be difficult to beat in any election.

He said the party had strong base in the state and had embarked on projects that had endeared it to the people

Share This