What Governor Udom Emmanuel Said At The Signing Of Open Grazing Law

Published:

"I signed into Law a Bill to Prohibit Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Provide for the Establishment of Ranches in Akwa Ibom State.





It is very painful for a farmer to wake and discover that his crops of many months of sweat and toil have been destroyed.





Just as people rear animals to make profit, the farmer also aims for profit, as such no one should destroy another person’s source of survival.





Anyone whose livestock strays into another person's farm or property, no matter how highly placed, will be made to face the full weight of this law"





GOV. UDOM EMMANUEL OF AKWA IBOM STATE

Share This