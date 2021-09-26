UNGA : Buhari Departs New York, Expected In Abuja Today

Published:





After participating in the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President Buhari has departed the United States Buhari's airforce plane took off from the JFK International Airport, New York, for Abuja on Saturday, September 25 Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman in a statement had earlier noted that the president is expected back in the country on Sunday, September 26

Buhari's departure was disclosed by the presidency in a post shared on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, personal assistant on broadcast media.





The president was seen off by members of his delegation such as the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Attorney General of the Federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, and minister of state for environment, Sharon Ikeazor. Others include the National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Babagana Monguno, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, amongst others.

