Two Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In Benin,Five Victims Rescued

Published:

Suspected kidnappers Mubarak Wada and Ishaku Muhammad have been arrested

They stopped a vehicle conveying corpse from Lagos to Imo around Ute river , Benin Lagos expressway and kidnapped five people.

The case was reported to the police and the DPO of Egba division, SP John Emmanuel mobilized Policemen and vigilantes into the bush.

They came across the kidnappers at Ute forest who opened fire on them. The team of operatives engaged them in a gun duel.

The superior firepower of the police made them abandon the victims. Two of the suspects ,Mubarak and Ishaku were arrested.





Three locally made guns

Two live cartridges,

Two cutlasses

Some charms were recovered from them.





Share This