Two Policemen Lose Their Lives As Armed Robbers Attack Wema Bank In Osun

Published:

Osun State Police Command has confirmed the death of two Inspectors who tried to thwart a bank robbery on Tuesday in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

SP Yemisi Opalola, the spokesperson for the police in the state, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Opalola gave the name of the two deceased officers as Ogunbiyi Ahmed and Odeyemi Ayinla.





She recalled that the armed robbers, numbering 20 came in a commando-like style at about 2.55 p.m. in four vehicles and attacked the Iragbiji Divisional Police Headquarters and Wema Bank, in the town.

Opalola said: “The robbers invaded the Police Divisional Headquarters and Wema Bank with sporadic shooting and launching of explosive devices in an attempt to disorganise, incapacitate and destabilise the police, who are in a fierce gun battle with them while robbing the bank.

“As a result, some parts of Divisional Police Headquarters were damaged. The robbers also shot at an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) tyres with explosive devices.

“The robbers in a bid to gain entry into the bank blew off its security door with dynamite, ATM was also destroyed, but an attempt to break into the bank strong room was foiled.

“It is unfortunate that in the course of the incident and during the pursuit of the fleeing bandits, two police Inspectors, namely Ogunbiyi Ahmed and Odeyemi Ayinla were shot dead,’’ she said.

The police spokesperson said that during the fierce gun duel, the robbers fled, abandoning their unexploded dynamites and two vehicles.

She appealed to the people of the state to report to the police any person or persons with suspected gunshot wounds.

Share This