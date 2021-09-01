These two unnamed brothers in Adamawa kidnapped their Biological Father and demanded a ransom from their uncles but when the uncle's could not produce the ransom,they decided to kill him for fear of being exposed but unfortunately someone had sighted them during the kidnapping...they are now in police custody.
Two Brothers Arrested For Kidnapping And Killing Their Biological Father
Published: September 01, 2021
