Tuface Idibia's Wife Anne Accuses Husband Of Infidelity

Few weeks after news broke that the wife of Paul Okoye, a music star filed for divorce, another crisis has hit the home of a renowned Nigerian entertainer, Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface.



The private life of the musician which has been kept out of public for a long time, is currently in the open.



Trouble started after Annie, Tuface’s wife, took to Instagram to accuse him of messing around with Pero, one of his Baby Mamas.



Tuface, who has children from different women, got married to Annie in 2013 and they have been admired by many.

However, on Thursday, Annie took to Instgram to accuse the music star of taking advantage of her.

“I am a patient woman. I am not a fool innocent. Your family never loved me from the beginning. No matter how hard I tried. I was never worthy to them,” she wrote.



“I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children. God knows I have I tried. Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sort of rubbish.



“I try to stay gracious. You are not the first man on the planet to have kids by different women.

You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are. But today, this move done by you, Efe, Frankie and your family is unacceptable.”

She also inferred that Tuface spent days with Pero, who has three children for the superstar, during a trip to the US.



“What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spend nights in the same apartment with his kids and their mother? How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero? and she stay with you and the kids under the same roof?”

The posts were still on her Instagram page as of the time this report was filed

