Trial Of Abia Pharmacist Who Allegedly Threatened To Kill Buhari Commences

The trial of Solomon Akuma, a young pharmacist from Abia state arrested and detained since April 2020 at the behest of Pres. Muhammadu Buhari and his late Chief of State, Abba Kyari began at the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday

Nigeria Police Force prosecutors claimed Mr. Akuma intended to hire Russian Snipers to “kill” Buhari and Abba Kyari because of Twitter banter where he answer to a joke some time in 2019.

The written address of the prosecution and defense were adopted.

The hearing continues

