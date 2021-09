Published:

Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have killed at least twelve Nigerian soldiers and local vigilantes in Borno.

The terrorists buried improvised explosive devices(IED) on the road a military convoy travelling to Maiduguri from Marte would pass.

The motorcade was escorting soldiers that were granted leave to pass from the Marte unit.

The troops were ambushed around Ala village situated between Marte-Dikwa town

Source: PR Nigeria





