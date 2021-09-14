Suspected ESN Members, Allegedly Kill Anglican Priest, Emeka Merenu In Imo State

Published:

Gunmen suspected to be members of the IPOB‘s Eastern Security Network, ESN, has allegedly killed an Anglican Priest, Emeka Merenu, who hails from Amorji Agbomiri village in Nkwerre local government area of Imo state.





According to the House of Assembly Member representing Nkwerre local government area of Imo state Obinna Okwara who confirmed this to ait.live via telephone, Reverend Merenu was killed in his parsonage at Orsu Iheteukwa, in Orsu local government area of Imo state in the early hours of Tuesday 14th September 2021.





He said the Priest was killed on an unfounded allegation that he brought in military men to secure his church and secondary school under his supervision.





He added that his vehicle was also set ablaze





Source : ait online

