Published:

South Korean Pastor, Owner Of One Of The Largest Church In The World, David Yonggi Cho Is Dead





Confirming the death, his beloved wife, Kim Sung Hae, said Yonggi Cho died in the early hours of today after battling with brain hemorrhage.





According to Sung Hae, Yung Cho has been battling with the condition since July 16, 2020.





Yonggi Cho who was perceived to have a simple lifestyle and spends much of his resources on social welfare died at the age of 85.

Share This