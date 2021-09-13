Socialite Dudu Heritage Is Dead

Published:

Ola Ibironke, popular music promoter and Captain of Ibadan Golf Club (IGC), is dead.





Popularly called ‘Dudu Heritage, Ibironke reportedly died suddenly on Sunday night in Ibadan.





He is survived, apart from his wife and children, by his mother who is 81 years-old.





Ibadan Golf Club issued a statement Monday expressing shock.





“We are shocked by the sudden demise of our Captain, Mr. OLA IBIRONKE.





“The Course is hereby closed and all club activities are suspended until further notice while the Flag will be hoisted at half mast .





Our prayers are with his family and members of this great Club.

