Sister Of 16 Year Old Girl Missing In Kaduna Seeks Assistance On Her Whereabout

Someone that goes by the name Dorcas Yakubu posted this online about her missing sister

"My sister has been missing for 2 days now.

Last seen was at ; airborne mando kaduna wearing a green T-shirt.

Her name is Benita Yakubu Zallah

Age: 16

She’s tall , chubby and dark in complexion .

According to the last report , two people called her on video call ; a guy and a lady and then she stepped out. At about 5 pm, on the 18th of September, which was the day she went missing, she called my aunt and gave the phone to a “friend” to ask for permission to go to barnawa of which my aunt objected and asked her to return home. She never did.

Her phone has been off so we’ve not been able to reach her and none of her friends know her whereabouts.

We’ve gotten leads (people said they saw her around mando area ) but they all prove abortive.

Please if seen call : 08143391870"

