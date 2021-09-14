Sex Worker Stabs Trader To Death In Lagos

Published:

A trader, Sunday Emmanuel, has lost his life after a suspected sex worker, identified as Precious, allegedly slit his stomach with a blade at FESTAC Town in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that Emmanuel had a makeshift shop on First Avenue, where he sold alcoholic drinks.

During a visit to the area on Monday, it was learnt that Precious usually visited the spot at odd hours in search of customers.

A car marketer, who identified himself only as Buchi, said around 4am on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, an argument ensued between her and Emmanuel.

Buchi added that the argument degenerated into a fight, as Precious brought out a blade and slit the stomach of the 32-year-old.

He said, “After perpetrating the crime, she boarded a motorcycle to escape. The guy who was attacked ran after her, but the injuries made him fall and he died, because his intestines came out.

"People thought she had escaped. But the motorcyclist, who witnessed the attack on Emmanuel, rode her to the FESTAC Police Station and handed her over to a policeman. I don't know what caused the fight between her and the man."





The Manager of De Haven Hotel, who identified himself only as Mr Lucky, told our correspondent that the motorcyclist informed him about the incident.

He said, “After he told me, I stepped out and saw a lot of people at the scene, which is opposite our hotel. The motorcyclist informed me because he knew the police might want to hold the hotel responsible for the death. He also wanted me to ensure that the police treated the case properly.

“When I got to the station, I saw the girl; she is a sex worker, and was not remorseful about what she did. Even when she was handcuffed, she was still not remorseful, until when they were transferring the case and she was told that she might never come back.

“The incident did not happen in the hotel, but opposite the hotel and my only saving grace was the motorcyclist who took her to the station and informed me. I learnt that she was taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said he was going to get back after getting details of the incident.

He had yet to do so as of the time of filing this





