Senator Bob Effiong Kidnapped In Uyo

Gunmen have abducted the immediate past senator representing Akwa Ibom South, Effiong Bob

It was gathered that scores of others were also injured in the attack, which occurred at a popular sit-out along Oron Road in Uyo, the state capital said to be owned by the ex-Senator.

It was learnt that the hoodlums, numbering three, stormed the sit-out around 9:00pm on Sunday and opened fire, forcing those at the lounge to scamper for safety.

One of the victims, Paul Ekwere, a media aide to one of the lawmakers in Akwa Ibom House of Assembly posted on his social media handles, “I have just been shot been shot along Oron Road."

He added: “The incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on a Sunday night. The armed men stormed the sit-out with a Toyota Camry car and started shooting sporadically at random, sending the customers and other guests to scamper for safety before they made straight to the former Senator.

"He was later whisked away by the hoodlums in a Toyota Camry car to unknown destination."

Akwa Ibom Police spokesman SP Odiko Macdon confirmed the incident.

He said: "We have received the sad report, the CP is miffed about it and had promised to spare no resources in ensuring his safe rescue and perpetrators brought to book."

