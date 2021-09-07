Scandal : Man Accuses Best Friend, Who Is A Fellow Doctor Of Snatching His Wife ( Pictures)

Published:

One Anthony Chijoke , a medical doctor has accused a fellow medical doctor who he claimed to be his best friend of snatching his legitimate wife

Dr Chijoke accused Dr Onukwughs Amachukwu of eloping with his wife and getting married to her when they are still legitimately married

I shared so many years of friendship with you Dr. SIGNOR ONUKWUGHA AMACHUKWU, you stayed with me in my room for several years without paying a Kobo, I taught I was dealing with a friend all these years not knowing that you are a wolf in sheep's clothing. You pretend to be my friend but I never knew you were never close to being one.





THE SAME MARRIAGE YOU ACTED AS THE WITNESS WAS THE SAME MARRIAGE YOU SINGLE HANDEDLY DESTROYED through a team work with DR. OZUZU GEORGE DAVIDSON.





You did them for reasons I believe is best known to you but don't forget that KARMA don't spare traitors. You betrayed your man for nothing.





You took OATH IN COURT AS MY WITNESS AND FRIEND and still TOOK THE PHOTOS/PICTURES OF WHERE SOMEONE IS KISSING MY WIFE IN THE PUBLIC. You are a disgrace mannn.





It came to my notice that Dr. Ozuzu GEORGE DAVIDSON is making claims that the Marriage with my wife wasn't legal and that was his conviction for going ahead to ruin my home and defile my wife. And even had the gut to text my Dad and threaten for legal actions on me. I have never seen a joke like you. A Marriage you congratulated me and because of your callousness, you hardened your heart and DECEIVED MY WIFE INTO FOLLOWING YOU TO DUBAI AND ABUJA WHERE YOU SLEPT WITH HER FOR WEEKS. I PROMISE TO LEGALLY DEAL WITH YOU AND YOUR PROMISCUITY.





Below are my Marriage certificate and other relevant photos to convince the public that you are a SCUM. You don't deserve to touch patient again in Nigeria as a Doctor

