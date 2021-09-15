Protesing UNIBEN Students Forced VC To Trek For Several Kilometres ( Pictures)

Published:

The Vice Chancellor of University of Benin was today forced to trek for several kilometres by protesting students of the Institution.

The students who embarked on a protest on Tuesday continued on Wednesday over the imposition of N20,000 late registration fee by the University.

All attempts by the students to seek audience with the school authority on the matter were initially rebuffed

This led the student to storm the office of the Vice Chancellor forced her out and made her to trek by foot for several kilometres to outside the school gate at Ogbowo along the Benin Ore Expressway

Pictures showed the VC being surrounded by the students as they March her to the gate





Share This