Prof Ibiyemi Bello Appointed New VC Of LASU

Prof (Mrs) Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has been named the ninth substantive Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University(LASU).

The Professor of Medicine had served as Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution before her elevation.

Recall that Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he won’t interfere in the process that would lead to the appointment of the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University.

“I can assure you that all the laws and due process that would lead to the appointment of the vice chancellor would be fully adhered to.

“I have no intention to interfere or have any interest in the choice of who would be vice chancellor. We have put in the committee men and women of impeccable character that have distinguished themselves and are willing to do for us a good job,” he had said.





