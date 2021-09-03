Another Popular Nollywood Actor In ICU

Published:

Popular Yoruba Nollywood comic actor Babatunde Usman popularly known as Okele has been hospitalised over an unknown ailment.

The actor CKN News learnt has been suffering from an undisclosed ailment leading to his being hospitalized

It could not be ascertained if the news making the rounds that he has relapsed into coma is true

This is coming on the heel of the death of four Nollywood actors in the past one month.

The latest being the BOT Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria Prince Ifeanyi Dike

Share This