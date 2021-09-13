Popular Actor Yul Edochie Mocks Actor Who Claimed He Is The Richest Actor In Nigeria

Published:

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has mocked a fellow actor Zubby Michael who claimed that he is the richest actor in Nigeria

The son of Veteran actor Pete Edochie has this to say as posted on his verified Facebook page





"So I heard Zubby said he's the richest actor in Nigeria.

Well I think I've been quiet for too long.

It's time for me to tell you all the truth about him.

And the truth is, he's right.

He's the richest actor in Nigeria.

No contest.

@zubbymichael where una dey see this money?

Cut soap for your guy."

