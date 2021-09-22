PMAN Loses Former President

Published:

Former President of music Association PMAN known as Uncle P is dead

This the post by flutist and former PMAN President Tee Mac

"It’s with heavy heart that I have to inform my FB friends that the authentic PMAN President Uncle P died yesterday 21st of September after a brief illness in Lagos! He is survived by a young wife and an infant. Uncle P was a hard working and loyal Lagos State Chairman when I was the PMAN President.

He had a difficult and turbulent time as the PMAN President. My sincere condolences to his family, fans and PMAN members. Let him rest in perfect peace in heaven. Tee Mac"

