Wednesday, 22 September 2021

PMAN Loses Former President

Published: September 22, 2021


 Former President of music Association PMAN known as Uncle P is dead

This the post by flutist and  former PMAN President Tee Mac

"It’s with heavy heart that I have to inform my FB friends that the authentic PMAN President Uncle P died yesterday 21st of September after a brief illness in Lagos! He is survived by a young wife and an infant. Uncle P was a hard working and loyal Lagos State Chairman when I was the PMAN President. 

He had a difficult and turbulent time as the PMAN President. My sincere condolences to his family, fans and PMAN members. Let him rest in perfect peace in heaven. Tee Mac"


Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: