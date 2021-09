Published:

Billionaire Musician, Grand P has been hospitalized after suffering a hip dislocation during a r0mantic session with his chubby girlfriend, Eudoxia Yao.

According to reports the musician was rushed to the hospital after he could not stand or walk.

Recall, Grand P is a famous tycoon and musician from Guinea. He was born with a genetic condition called progeria that greatly affected his physical stature.





Share This