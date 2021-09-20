Pentecost Tax: Bishop David Ibieyiomie Tackles Fg

Published:

The lead pastor of Salvation Ministry Home of Success, Pastor David Ibieyiomie has cautioned political Christians who come on pastors and churches in Nigeria to focus on insecurity and Naria collapse in the country.

This he said during Salvation Ministry’s second service at Port Harcourt Headquarters on Sunday

He said that it’s a total disappointment for a person who is supposed to defend Christianity is rather attacking the church in the name of Tax.

He said 98% of pastors in Nigeria are poor and struggling and that even though he and Pastor David Oyedepo pay the so-called tax, it will not put to end the insecurity in the country nor save Naira from its ongoing collapse.

