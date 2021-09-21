PDP Is The Architect Of It's Downfall Not Umahi..Info Commissioner

Published:

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji has stated that the ongoing infraction and disquietness within the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was not the making of Governor David Umahi but that of the Party itself.





The Commissioner was reacting to a press release credited to the PDP Governors’ Forum and authored by its Director- General Hon. CID Maduabum, in which the later criticized Governor Umahi’s disposition to party politics.





Orji warned the “PDP at all levels to desist “from this shameful display of frustration that informs their ceaseless media attacks on our dear Governor as if he is the only person that defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as it will not add any value to their existence as opposition political party.”





According to his statement: “Our attention has been drawn to a 6-paragraph press release credited to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and authored by its Director- General Hon. CID Maduabum dated 18th September, 2021.





“While we consider it unnecessary to glorify the worthless and baseless sensation promoted in his unsubstantiated claims by joining issues with his reckless assertions evidencing nothing but hopelessness and regret of losing an ingenious power- house in the person of His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE, Governor with a great difference, we find it instructive to register that delegating a staff of PDP and a man of shabby pedigree to issue a press release against a well seated Governor vindicates public judgement that PDP as presently constituted has no intrinsic political value and altruistic existential relevance.





“It is inordinately partsan for a D-G of a derailed political party to speak derogatorily, abusively and distortively of the person and achievements of a Governor who has distinguished himself as a leadership reference point in democratic governance.





“We will rather demand that the D-G of PDP Governors’ Forum visits Ebonyi State soonest to be a witness to the wonderful exploits of the Umahi’s administration and be perpetually estopped from being an agent of fake information which his party currently stand for.





“He is further invited to note that it is an insult to the collective sensibilities of the people of Ebonyi State for him to hold that one of the most peaceful and one of the fastest developing States in Nigeria is associated with ‘destruction of lives and properties’.





“It is crystal clear that since Governor Umahi left the PDP, the party has continued unmitigatedly in deteriorating in strength and character as it is today a shadow of itself.





“It is manifestly clear that his response to the national burning issue of PDP’s zoning of the Presidency as challenged by our dear Governor is absolutely evasive and thus unwittingly begging the question.





“The D-G of PDP Governors’ Forum, his principals and their other agents should leave our dear Governor out of the forewarned woes of the party, and please inexcusably face and reap the imminent mass exodus and immanent catastrophy that face the future of PDP.”

