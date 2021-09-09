PDP Appoints National Convention Committees Chairmen

The party NEC has also appointed the Enugu state governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as the Chairman of Zoning Committee, Dr. Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue state is deputy and Zamfara state deputy governor, Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed, secretary of the committee.





The appointment of Fintiri as the Chairman of the Convention Committee, it was gathered, generated some controversy among party members, who were of the opinion that he’s a close person to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.





Some party members, who observed that all the appointments have been taken over by the governors, added that the governors are not only taking appointments but have taken over the entire party.

The governors, it was also gathered, are likely to do some shakeup in some organs of the party after the convention, especially the Board of Trustee (BoT).







