Paris Club Refund :I Did Not Receive N900m Consultancy Payment From NGF ..Kayode Ajulo

RE: PARIS CLUB REFUND

OUR RESPONSE TO THE TARGETED BUT DECEITFUL AND MISCHIEVOUS PUBLICATIONS SPONSORED TO CLUTTER THE FACTS SURROUNDING THE ENGAGEMENT OF THE SERVICES OF OUR FIRM BY THE NIGERIA GOVERNORS' FORUM AND ITS OUTSTANDING OBLIGATION IN RELATION TO THE PAYMENT OF OUR CONSULTANCY FEE





We are a firm of Legal Practitioners of national and global standing highly reputed for the provision of cutting-edge consultancy, advisory and legal services to individuals, government and non-governmental organizations within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

Our attention has been drawn to a series of highly fallacious and deceitful publications currently circulating in the media to the effect that our law firm received the the sum of N900,000,000(Nine Hundred Million Naira) from the Nigerian Governors' Forum as payment for consultancy services rendered to the Forum and that we have also opted for an Out-of-Court Settlement.

As Legal Practitioners that owe a general duty to uphold the ethics of the legal profession; we strive to maintain the utmost confidentiality of our clients at all times, this duty subsists regardless of the fact that such employment may have ceased or not.





Regarding our professional relations with our esteemed clients, our credo has been and still _privatim secreto_.





Therefore, we admit that we are constrained as to the amount of information that can be divulged in this notice. This is in conformity with Rules 1, 19 of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners, 2007 and Section 192 of the Evidence Act 2011.

In appreciation of the above and in deference to our core values of integrity, professionalism, transparency and accountability, we have couched our response briefly as follows:

Kayode Ajulo & Co. Castle of Law is not in receipt of the sum of N900,000,000 (Nine hundred Million Naira) purportedly paid for our consultancy services offered to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

The Firm debunks the claims in its entirety that we have opted for an Out-of-Court-settlement with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Our Firm is presently in court via Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/547/2019 seeking the recovery of the sum of USD26,892,793.65 and N6,493,430,000.00 respectively being the payment for consultancy services rendered to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on the Court judgment predicated on the illegal deduction of Local Governments’ share of the Paris Club Refund by the Federal Government.

The Firm cautions the purveyors of these fallacious and indeed fabricated publications to desist from such or be ready to face the full weight of the law. _Praemonitus est praemunitus_.A stitch in time saves nine.

Thank you.





-KAYODE AJULO & Co. CASTLE OF LAW, ABUJA, NIGERIA





