Osinbajo, Sanwoolu etc Attend Pastor Kumuyi's Book Launch

Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Babajide Sanwoolu were some of the many dignitaries at the launch of the book of the founder of Deeper Life Minister Pastor W F Kumuyi

This was the post of Gov Sanwoolu on the event

"It was a moment of honour to attend the launch of the Biography of Pastor W.F Kumuyi, founder of Deeper Life Bible Church as the Chief Host today in company of the Vice President, H.E Professor Yemi Osinbajo.





Pastor Kumuyi is a great man of faith who through his pastoral calling has positively impacted millions of life around the world in their journey of faith. For a man whose life exemplifies humility, holiness and other Christ-like virtues, I say without any equivocation that he is a worthy defender of the faith.





I rejoice with the man of God, his family and the entire Deeper Life Bible Church for the successful public presentation of the book: Kumuyi; The Defender of Faith that has become another addition to Christian literature to guide the faithful."

Share This