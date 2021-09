Published:

Daughter of a Widow, Chidinma Ezedigbo, who's Father was killed by Unknown Gunmen, gets United States of America Student Visa to study Nursing in Charlton University courtesy of OPM Port Harcourt General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

Today 1st September 2021, she got her United States of America Student Visa to study Nursing in Charlton University in America..

University Scholarship Fully sponsored through tithes and offerings in OPM Church..





Source : Ezinne Kanu

