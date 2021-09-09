Obasanjo's Three Workers Kidnapped In Ogun State

Published:

Three members of staff of Obasanjo Holdings at Kobape village in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State have been abducted.

Gunmen took the three workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo captive on Wednesday.

Those abducted include the financial controller, group auditor and group store manager of the firm.

Ogun police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, saying “It happened today (Wednesday) around 6pm. There is Obasanjo Farm around the area in Kobape.”





