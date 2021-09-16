Notorious Car Hijacker Arrested Three Different Times For Car Theft

Published:

A Notorious car hijacker has been arrested in Katsina State

According to the boss of the Police Command in the State, the suspect has been arrested at three different occasions for car theft

32 year old Bishir Hayatu lives in Masanawa quarters in Katsina.

His latest act was the stealing of a Toyota Hilux belonging to the Secretary to the Katsina state Government.

He was arrested at Dayi village in Malumfashi LGA while trying to take the vehicle to Abuja for selling.

The vehicle at a mosque in GRA. The police said there's no type of vehicle Bishir Hayatu can not break it's security system









