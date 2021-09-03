Nollywood Actress Eniola Badmus Cries Out,My Creditors Are After Me After Spraying Money At Bobrisky Party

Published:

After splashing money on some of the entertainers during Bobrisky’ 30th birthday party on Tuesday night in Lagos, actress Eniola Badmus has lamented creditors are after her.

Badmus was once of the guests at the highly luxurious party of the cross dresser.

The film star left a lasting impression as she was seen spraying lots of mint currency on the celebrant during a dance session at the grand party.

She said her act has attracted creditors who haven’t stopped calling her to make sure she liquidates her debts

Share This