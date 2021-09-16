No Minister Has Fought Terrorism Like Pantami...Fani Kayode

Published:

NO OTHER MINISTER HAS DEALT A BLOW ON TERRORISTS LIKE PANTAMI —FANI KAYODE

Femi Fani Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has hailed the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami, for “giving tough times to terrorists”.





In an article he wrote, Fani-Kayode, a critic turned friend of the communication minister, also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari.





The ex-minister hailed the duo while commenting on the clampdown on bandits in the North West.





“In the last few weeks, there has been a remarkable and devastating onslaught on the killer bandits and murderous terrorists of North-Western Nigeria.





“Zamfara state has been the model case and other North Western states including Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kebbi and Niger state have taken the cue and have also risen to the occasion.





“What the Governors of these states have done has been inspiring and has brought hope to millions of people all over the North and indeed all over the country.





“I sincerely hope that the Governors of the states of the South and other parts will also cultivate the political will to take the sort of drastic measures that have been taken by the North-Western Governors in order to save lives.





“One of the most innovative and effective measures that has been taken which is unique to Zamfara and which I hear will also be introduced in some of the other North-Western states at the soonest is the shutting down of all communication networks within the state.





“This has totally crippled the terrorists and their kidnapping operations and it has worked wonders.





“The fact that the Hon. Minister Of Communications, Professor Isa Pantami, can implement such measures at the behest of the Governor of Zamfara and help in this way speaks volumes for him. No other Minister has dealt such a heavy blow to the terrorists over the last six years and none has cultivated the sense of urgency to do so.”





Fani-Kayode’s new relationship with Pantami was noticed after the wedding of Buhari’s only son in Kano last month.





The former minister had posted pictures with Pantami, whom he described as “my brother”.





This had generated a backlash but Fani-Kayode stood his ground, telling off those who accused him of currying favour.





Back in April when Pantami was under fire over some comments he made in the past, Fani-Kayode had labelled him a terrorist and asked Buhari to fire him.





“He (Pantami) is a religious bigot, an ethnic supremacist, an unrepentant jihadist, a lover of bloodshed, carnage and terror and a psychopathic and clearly insane individual.”

“Pantami is not fit to be a minister of the Federal Republic, but he is also not fit to walk our streets freely,” he had said at the time.





