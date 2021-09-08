No Going Back On State VAT Law...Lagos Insists

Published:

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the state would go ahead with its VAT bill.

Omotoso, in an interview with one of our correspondents, said the court had already dismissed the stay of execution application filed by the FIRS.

He stated, “The court said granting the FIRS prayer is like murder; they (FIRS) went to court to say that the court should stay the execution, while they appeal the judgment. The court’s position is that an appeal is not a stay of execution.

“I think Lagos has not got its own fair share of VAT. The state has always been at the forefront of the battle for true federalism. I think the verdict of the court, coming at this time, will strengthen the position of the Lagos State Government that Nigeria truly deserves true federalism as one of the pillars of our democracy. This is a consumption tax, there is no point staying action on it.”

The state House of Assembly had on Monday read for the first and second times the state’s Value Added Tax bill and asked the Committee on Finance to report back on Thursday

