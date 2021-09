Published:

Nini , Saga and Queen have lost out in their bid to win the N90m prize money at the ongoing BBnaija show.

They were eliminated this evening.

Pere and Angel are to slug it out for the last spot as they were sent to the secret to compete on a task that will be determined on Monday on who will join the remaining four in the finals scheduled for next Sunday

Four housemates, Emmanuel, Cross , Whitemoney and Liquorose have already qualified for the finals

