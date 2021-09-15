Nigerian Tech Wizard Dies After His Work Won $125m US Govt Contract

Published:

The CEO of Retina-AI Health Incorporation, Mr. Stephen Odaibo, has narrated how his brother mysteriously died in his sleep a week after winning a $125 million (N68,750,000,000) government contract in the United States.





In a post on LinkedIn, Odaibo stated: “My brother, David Gbodi Odaibo, passed away yesterday. My heart is broken. He had a cardiac arrhythmia/heart attack in his sleep. He was fully vaccinated and did not have Covid. He and I were so close. He was only 42.

“David was kind, gentle, brilliant, and humble.

“He had a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering and was a Kaggle Grandmaster, the highest attainable skill level in practical Machine Learning. He introduced me to Al.

“The algorithm he wrote for automatically detecting threats at Airports just won a $125 Million contract from Department of Homeland security about 1 wk ago. His code beat out companies backed by Billions of dollars. So, in the future when you safely fly the skies, please remember my brother David.





“Our hearts are broken. My poor parents, his wife, and two young children. His 4 siblings. We are devastated.





“David and I were tremendously aligned in our interests and would often talk for hours. Our connection was rare and precious. We ended phone conversations with “love you”.





“Hug your loved ones and tell them you love them.





“Though there may be sorrow in the night, joy comes in the morning. I’m comforted that David is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

