Newly Wedded Man , Two Friends Assassination Captured On Video In Anambra State ( Viewers Discretion Advised )

Newly wedded young man by the name Olisa and two of his friends have been assassinated by gunmen.

Olisa were seen in a trending video circulating on social media being dragged out of the car and killed by unidentified gunmen in Anambra State.

Their corpses were thereafter dumped by their assailants.

No reason was adduced for the gruesome murder neither has the police in Anambra State issued a statement on the murder





Another video showed the severed head of one of those killed being used as football by his killers

