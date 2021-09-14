Names Of Six Nigerians Declared Wanted For Terrorism By UAE

Published:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared six Nigerians wanted for terrorism.

The Nigerians are on the list of 38 individuals and 15 entities the country added to its terror designation list, according to foreign news platform, Al Arabaiya.

“The decision, WAM stated, comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to target and disrupt networks associated with the financing of terrorism and its associated activities,” Al Arabiya said in its report.

Four Emiratis, two Lebanese, eight Yemenis, five Syrians, five Iranians, two Iraqis, one each from India, Afghanistan, Britain, Saint Kitts-Navis, Russia, and Jordan are among those on the 38-man list.

Below are the Nigerians on the terror list:





Abdurrahaman Ado Musa





Salihu Yusuf Adamu





Bashir Ali Yusuf





Muhammed Ibrahim Isa





Ibrahim Ali Alhassan





Surajo Abubakar Muhammad









