More Revelations On How Sowore's Brother Was Killed

CKN News got this from the page of Sowore Morakinyo a brother to Omoyele Sowore on how his brother got killed on Saturday

"My Brother Sowore Olajide , was bizarrely killed today at Morgan Farm before lsiuwa,Okada -Benin Express road Edo State Nigeria, by Fulani /Herdsmen.

His vehicle was shot sporadically, and Bullet hit him on the left side of his Chest.

According to one of the survival, she gave account of how they jumped down from a trailer and block the road with the trailer.

It is so sad! This can happen to anyone (me, you or our loved ones) that is the level of insecuritiy in Nigeria."





