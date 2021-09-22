More Details On How Davido's Personal Photographer Died On Set

Published:





Fortune Ateumunname, the official photographer of Nigerian music star, Davido, is dead.

The photographer passed on while shooting at a location in Lagos on September 21, 2021.

His death is coming on the heels of Davido's personal bouncer demise few months back

A Twitter user, @dianacoco_ broke the news on Tuesday evening.

She wrote, “Davido’s photographer, Fortune is dead, Jesus Christ 💔 💔💔💔. F**k I’m heartbroken, he’s my friend 😭💔💔💔💔💔💔. I’m so shocked right now, wtf😭😭😭😔😔😔😔💔💔💔💔. It shouldn’t have been Fortune, God.

He’s so hardworking, very ambitious, he worked so hard to gain the door he achieved like wtf😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔💔”.

The singer is yet to react to the news but condolence messages have flooded social media.













