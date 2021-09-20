Mob Storm Police Station In Delta, Burn Two Alleged kidnappers To Death

Published:

Suspected bandits who allegedly kidnapped and killed two people within Isoko community in Delta State have been apprehended and subsequently burnt alive by aggrieved youths in the locality.

It was gathered that the incident happened after the community vigilante group traced the gun-totting hoodlums to their hideouts in the forests.

In the bloody encounter, six of the suspected bandits were reportedly neutralised by the angry youths.

It was further learnt that members of the community vigilante group, armed with weapons such as cutlasses and locally made guns were operating in collaboration with the police.

The vigilante was said to have taken the arrested hoodlums to the police station, sources said.

However, angry residents of the community were said to have mobilized in full force to the police station, where they reportedly got hold of the arrested suspects, lynched them and burnt their bodies.

When contacted for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe said he was unaware of the incident as of the time of filing this report.

