Published:

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Sale Mamman reportedly collapsed on hearing that President Muhammadu Buhari had disengaged him from his position.

According to the People’s Gazette, Mamman was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A family source disclosed that “He collapsed yesterday and was immediately hospitalised,”

“He wasn’t expecting to be fired so soon.”

Mamman has been Nigeria’s Minister of Power since 2019.

Source: Peoples Gazette

Share This