Mastermind’ Of Attack On Police Patrol Team Dies In Custody

Suspected mastermind of the September 21, 2021, attack on the police patrol team at Biogbolo axis of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, Goodluck Oviekeme, has died in detention.

Oviekeme, a kingpin of the hoodlums that attacked the police patrol team at Biogbolo where an officer was fatally injured and his riffle carted away, was arrested on Wednesday and taken to custody for investigation.

While in custody, he was observed to be running a high temperature and was taken to the hospital where he eventually died, a police source said.

The police’s spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng E. Echeng, has ordered for a discreet investigation and autopsy to determine the cause of death of the suspect.

He said: “The deceased suspect was arrested in connection with the armed robbery incident that occurred on 21 September 2021, at Biogbolo, Yenagoa, when hoodlums attacked Police Patrol team, fatally injured Inspector Ugbotor Sunday and carted away his riffle.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that Goodluck Oviekeme was the mastermind of the attack on the patrol team.

“He was arrested on 22 September, 2021 at about 0300 hours, while in Police custody the suspect was observed to be running high temperature and was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died.

“The CP condoles with the family of the deceased and assures the general public that an investigation has commenced and the outcome will be made public,” he said.



