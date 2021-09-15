Many Innocent People Feared Dead, Others Injured As Jet Reportedly Bombs Yobe Community

Published:

Several persons have reportedly been killed and others injured in an aerial bombardment in Buwari community, Yunusari Local Government Council of Yobe State on Wednesday.

A source in the community confirmed the incident to Channels Television, explaining that those injured in the incident are receiving treatment at the General Hospitals in Geidam and Gashua.



Another source, Haruna Ali, said that three Toyota Hilux brought in the injured victims to Geidam General Hospital.



As of the time of this report, the acting spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai in Damaturu, Lieutenant Kennedy Anyanwu, told Channels Television that they are yet to receive any situation report about the incident.



The community is located 20 kilometres away from Kannamma, the headquarters of Yunusari Local Government Area of the North East state.



Yobe, and other states in the North East have been battling insurgency for the last decade with many killed and others rendered homeless.



Although critics say the war against insurgency is far from over, the Federal Government and security agencies maintain that the country is recording successes in the region.



According to the Nigerian Army, the insurgents are surrendering in droves due to sustained onslaught from security operatives.

But as security forces continue to battle the criminals, calls to grant them amnesty have sharply divided opinion in the country.

Source: Channels Television

