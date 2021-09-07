Man Stabbed ,Robbed While Having Sex Inside A Car

Published:

A decision to play ‘hide the sausage game’ in the car in a bushy area ended in tears for the headmaster of a high school after two armed robbers, stabbed and robbed him of the school car and cash.

The incident happened on Wednesday night, in a bushy area, near United College of Education in Bulawayo.



Two unknown men, armed with an axe, stick and knife pounced on the headmaster (name supplied), while he was having sex in a car with his lover (name supplied).



The tried to fight the robbers and got stabbed in the thigh. They also took turns to assault him with fists and a stick all over the body.



After beating him to submission they searched him and took US$455 and R4000.



The two robbers then turned their attention to the woman and she gave them US$400 and her cellphone at knifepoint.



They then took off in the headmaster’s car.



Efforts to get a comment from the headmaster were fruitless as his mobile number was not reachable.



Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.



“We urge people to use lodges and hotels when they want to have leisure. They can also use a house than to go to the bush because it is very risky. These people could have used US$20 at a lodge than to lose a car, US$855 and R4000 to robbers,” said Insp Ncube

Share This