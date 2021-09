Published:

Report has it that this man later identified as Mr Marksman Chinedu Ijioma gave a donation of N500,000 to this lady





As the story goes , the man while driving mistakenly splashed her with dirty water.





Rather than cursing and raising her voice as others do , the lady cleaned her self and walked on.





Her behaviour attracted the admiration of the man





He came down from his car and gave her N500,000 for her good behaviour

