Male And Female Suspected Kidnappers Nabbed In Ibadan ( Pictures)

Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the men of the Amotekun security outfit in Ibadan, Oyo State

The suspects in a viral video circulating on social media obtained by CKN News confirmed being members of a gang of kidnappers

According to them ,they came all the way from Abeokuta in Ogun State to Ibadan to Kidnap people

During interrogation the female suspect confessed she was on her sixth mission before she nabbed while the Male suspect also owned up being involved in three successful kidnapping.





While narrating on how the suspects were arrested , a member of the security outfit said they got a call from someone who told them of the arrest by some Nigerians.

On getting to the scene, they quickly rescued by suspects who were about to be burnt by the crowd and whisked away for interrogation.

The suspects according to Amotekun officers will be handed over to the police for further investigation





