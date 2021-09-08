Lateef Adedimeji Becomes Ambassador And Presenter Of Tush My Apartment Reality Show

Published:

The multi talented and reknowned Nollywood actor, Mr Lateef Adedimeji has publicly signed an agreement as the ambassador and presenter of Tush My Apartment Reality TV Show.





The signing of the agreement marks the commencement of Season 2 of the popular people's welfare oriented reality show.





The signing of the agreement took place yesterday, Tuesday, 7 September 2021 at the head office; 1699, Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.





The remodelled season 2 which the Chairman of Tush My Home Global Limited, Dr Ayodeji Fred Mafikuyomi said will be more entertaining will debut on TV before the end of year 2021. Dr Mafikuyomi also said one of the contestants will be winning a bungalow in this repackaged and highly entertaining edition.





While giving his acceptance speech, Mr Lateef said the viewers should be expecting a bigger, better and remodelled edition. He said he is passionate about well-being of his fans, Nigerians and Africans in general, that is why he ensured he is part of this life changing project. According to him, "this is the best TV show in Nigeria".





Speaking earlier, the Managing Director, Mrs Tosin Ayeni said the new edition will be showcasing what viewers has never seen before. She promised that the crew would give Nigerians the best.





It could be recalled that first edition of the show was a success as 3 lucky Nigerians which included a widow, an unemployed elderly family man and a less privileged family were empowered and got new apartments.





