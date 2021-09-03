Lagos Lawyer Seeks Justice For Fresh Graduate Allegedly Killed By Police In Uyo

Published:

JUSTICE FOR KUBIAT

I am representing the family of Mr. Kubiat Isaac Akpan (popularly known as Icon), a 28 year old fresh graduate of Architecture from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.





Kubiat was arrested while relaxing at Eni Stores in Uyo by some policemen at about 7pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021 and taken to B Division, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo. He did not come out of police custody alive.





Until his life was taken away, Kubiat was awaiting mobilization for service by the National Youth Service Corps.





I met with the Deputy Commissioner of Police and other officers at the State CID, Akw Ibom State Police Command, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in company of my colleague, Augustine Asuquo and some members of the deceased family.





We are currently working with the police to ensure that justice is done.





I deliberately refrained from making public comments on the case before now because the aged parents of the deceased needed to be informed of this very tragic development. They were only informed on Thursday about the murder of their only son.





This is all that I want to say at this time. Investigation is ongoing. I will make additional public statements in due course as the need arises.





#JusticeForKubiat





Inibehe Effiong

September 3, 2021.

